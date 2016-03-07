PubHTML5 Is Offering Giveaway of 3 Months Platinum Plan on Megaleecher.net

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --The giveaway promotional offer which is introduced by the Megaleecher is scheduled to start from NOW on to March 15, 2016. PubHTML5 providing special offer of 3-month Platinum Plan for free, introduces a list of attractive features for the customers. This will help the clientele to make their publishing throw a modern look.



What makes PubHTML5 popular?



PubHTML5 is a one-stop digital publishing solution. Its 3-month Platinum Plan contains many newer features, which gives a boost to the publishing of magazine, brochures, catalogs, etc. in an attractive way. There are many versatile features, which brings out more information about the software:



- Get online publications: The clients can get online publications just by uploading the PDF to PubHTML5 platform and can feel the difference with its robust features as it is being changed into an appealing flipbook.



- Creative outlook: Under this plan, the customers will get Animation editor, Advanced Event Editor, Video and Photo slideshow, Custom Templates and much more.



- Easily connected to social media: This flipbook can get easily connected with the readers on the social media like Facebook and Twitter. This will help in easy publication of your work and generation of more traffic to the website.



- Earn extra bucks: The Google AdSense Integration feature helps in making money through the publication as the ads can be displayed in it for the readers.



So, this latest flipbook feature has changed the scenario of publication for the reading material.



About Megaleecher

Megaleecher is a well-known blog platform which has brought forward the introductory offer of PubHTML5.



For more information, please visit the official site at http://www.megaleecher.net/PubHTML5_Flipbook_Giveaway.