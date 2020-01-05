PubHTML5 Launches a Digital Lookbook Creator for Creating Jewelry Lookbooks

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2020 --PubHTML5 recently launched a new digital platform that is ideal for creating jewelry lookbooks. The digital lookbook creator is available free of charge and is designed to enable companies to enhance their revenue and improve their branding by creating captivating lookbooks that will engage and entice their customers.



"We know that many companies, especially jewelry companies, use lookbooks to showcase their products and capture the essence of their brands," says Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5. "Our new application has been created to allow these companies to display their products in a way that shows their uniqueness and distinctive character. Although it can be used by complete beginners, our lookbook creator has a wealth of features that can be used to make going through the lookbook an exciting and captivating experience."



Among the advanced features that can be used is the ability to make the pages flip either vertically and horizontally. Rich media such as videos, audio and photos can also be included in order to elevate the reading experience. Animations and graphics can be used to bring out the character of the brand and express the personality of the jewelry collection. Using these interactive features will allow brands to go beyond the confines of ordinary lookbooks and use advanced tools to fully express the designer's vision.



Despite these advanced functionalities, PubHTML5's application is extremely easy to use, allowing even complete beginners to create interactive flipbooks, so companies don't have to hire expensive professionals to create state of the art lookbooks. Users can also take advantage of PubHTML5's free hosting service to save their lookbooks online and share them via social media. The lookbooks can also be embedded into the company's website. Importantly, the products listed in the lookbook can be linked to the company's online store, allowing readers to directly place their orders and enabling users to maximize their revenue generation.



For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, PubHTML5 is an innovative software company that focuses on developing digital publishing platforms. It is committed to helping companies enhance their revenue and build their brand using the power of flipbooks.