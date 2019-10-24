PubHTML5 Launches a Flipbook Creator for Creating Hosted Flipbooks

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2019 --PubHTML5, a fast growing digital publishing software developing company in China, has today launched an intuitive flipbook creator for designing hosted flipbooks. Users can design cloud-based digital flipbooks by leveraging PubHTML5's technical expertise of developing top-notch software with advanced features. The newly-launched flipbook creator has innovative tools that enable users to upload or import, design, customize, and publish different flipbooks that appeal to vast audiences online.



The introduction of the new version of flipbook creator is intended to make flipbook creating an easy and quick process for users. The software offers interesting value added features that can help enterprises in their marketing ventures. Digital marketing has gained popularity as many consumers opt to search for information and shop for products online. Many companies are striving to adapt newer methods of making their products known to a broader consumer base. PubHTML5 makes this possible for users by offering the ideal tools for creating e-flipbooks that can help enterprises raise the speed to market and ensure enhanced growth strategies.



"We are proud to be able to provide our clients with tools they can use to improve their marketing efforts," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5. "Our team understands the importance of improving return on investment for businesses. They have designed powerful features that can help users tap into new markets online. Our features help users create projects that inspire their audiences to connect with their brands and take action."



PubHTML5 developed the flipbook creator to foster healthy competition between its users and their competitors. The company gives businesses the best tools that can design revolutionary projects that fit into the current digital market standards. Users are offered a hands-on experience creating flipbooks that can drive business growth. Apart from this, they also get to learn newer techniques and methods of presenting their products and brands to the outside market.



PubHTML5 is a free and user-friendly flipbook creator that is integrated with HTML5 technology. Creating flipbooks on this platform takes approximately two minutes. After importing their files, users can customize them to suit their brand or audience requirements. Users can easily convert PDF files into page-flipping online flipbooks that readers can access from any device. The PubHTML5 team works tirelessly to ensure their products meet their clients' demands for quality and professionalism.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is an innovative software developer that enables users to design a wide variety of interactive digital flipbooks without any coding. The company offers digital publishing software solutions to many industries across the world. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/