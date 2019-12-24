PubHTML5 Launches a Magazine Maker for Creating Printable Magazines

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2019 --The world's leading software developer, PubHTML5, has just launched a magazine maker for creating printable magazines. The company has upgraded the new version of magazine maker to offer its users upscale magazine creation experiences using advanced, yet easy to use features. For many publishers and marketers, working with PubHTML5 provides them the opportunity to tailor their magazines to their target markets. Magazines created at PubHTML5 are printable for offline use.



PubHTML5 enables users to give their magazines a touch of realistic experience with page-turning effects. When audiences read them, they can turn pages the same way they do with print magazines. Most importantly, all magazines created can be accessed on all mobile devices. PubHTML5 offers multiple output options for the magazine for online and offline use. Printable magazines are downloadable, and readers can save them on their PCs or smartphones for later reading.



"With the release of our new magazine maker, we hope to empower our clients to turn their ideas into stunning magazines for multi-channel distribution," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5. "Our software is loaded with upgraded creative features and functionalities that are ideal for all skill levels. Using this upgraded tool, they will be able to create high impact content for their magazines. Our tools are designed with innovative technology that gives them complete control over their magazines."



Creating magazines on the PubHTML5 platform is easy. Their features are user-friendly, with examples and demos available for guidance. The company also offers video tutorials to help users design their creations without a struggle. Furthermore, PubHTML5 offers 24-hour customer support to users who need help with their magazines.



After publishing magazines on the PubHTML5 cloud service, readers can access them in different ways. They can either read them directly and share them through social networks or download them to their devices for offline sharing through emails or printable copies. Alternatively, they can print their favorite pages for keepsake. PubHTML5 gives marketers the chance to preview and edit their magazines before publishing. On their official website, PubHTML5 has examples of magazines and demos on how to create them.



For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 has been developing digital publishing software for use on Windows and Mac. Their products are meant to improve users' digital experience and help them market their services and products to many audiences across the world. They have advanced tools that make creating magazines an easy task.