PubHTML5 Launches a New Flipbook Creator for Creating Interactive Flipbooks

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2020 --PubHTML5 launched a new flipbook creator that enables users to create interactive flipbooks with the look and feel of real books. Digital flipbooks created by PubHTML5 look exactly like printed books, catalogs, magazines, reports and other paper-based documents.



Users of the software are not required to have any special skills or training to create flipbooks. They only need to upload a PDF file to the platform and find a template that aligns with their aesthetic needs to create a flipbook. The software has more than a hundred free presets and themes, and with the help of the drag and drop functionality, new users can test each of the unique designs by just clicking their mouse.



According to PubHTML5 Chief Technology Officer, Jason Chen, the software is level with the best flipbook creators in the market in comprehensiveness, but its mobile-friendliness is what sets it apart from the rest. "PubHTML5 makes it easy for our users to turn their publications mobile friendly," he said. "You get free access to the first-rate publishing technology, which lets you create versions of your flipbook that can be viewed by both desktop and mobile viewers."



The PubHTML5 flipbook creator also allows users to add characters, videos, background audio, pictures, animations, and other interactive features to enhance the appearance of their flipbooks and improve engagement. The software comes with several easy-to-use animation tools which users can access for free.



All flipbooks made by PubHTML5 flipbook creator are SEO friendly. Key search engine optimization elements such as META tags, metadescriptions, keywords, and titles have been assigned slots, and users can customize them for easier visibility to their target audiences. This helps expose the flipbook to both online readers and search engine indexing algorithms such as Google's PageRank.



For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is among the few flipbook creators that give users access to PDF to flipbook conversion tools for free. The software is developed for both experts and greenhorns as no special skills are needed to use the drag-and-drop interface or any of its numerous editing tools. It also works well across Windows and Mac operating systems.