PubHTML5 Launches a New Version of Digital Magazine Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --PubHTML5, the leading provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions has recently launched a new version of digital magazine software. This release promises to bring considerable improvements and functionality upgrades to the software.



The new version 5.3.1 is exclusively released for Windows users. It boasts several improvements, plus a range of minor bugs were removed in this latest edition. Some of the features of this new version are as follows:



1. The Lively template has been optimized



2. The hard cover effect for mobile readers has been improved



3. The functions of annotation button have been improved



4. The bug of "the table of content and search window cannot show correctly" has been fixed. This is really a great enhancement since the search function is used by users most frequently.



5. The bug of "error occurred when zooming out the flipbook" has also been fixed.



Jason Chan, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of PubHTML5 believes that the company's digital magazine software now has everything it needs to be a stellar product. "We made sure to leave no stones unturned with this release, which is why we are certain that our digital magazine software is going to provide the users with exactly what they were looking for," says Chan.



All those who are looking for a highly comprehensive HTML5 digital publishing solution are definitely recommended to give the new release a try as it promises a significantly beneficial and error-free experience.



Go to download the latest digital magazine software from http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is among the leading providers of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. The company's digital publishing software enables users to convert all sorts of printed material into unique digital publication.