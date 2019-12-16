PubHTML5 Launches an Annual Report Creator for Business

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2019 --PubHTML5 is excited to announce the launch of its annual report creator for business. Its goal is to help enterprises provide up to date information for investors and other stakeholders. Online yearly reports have visual and emotional appeals that will keep readers engaged. PubHTML5 has upgraded the platform and its features to improve user experience and the performance of the publications online. Businesses can now project innovative images of their brands and convey personalized messages about their products and services.



PubHTML5 understands the importance of going digital with annual reports. Many stakeholders will be able to access financial information and make informed decisions regarding their investments and risks. This is because digital annual reports are creative and rich in content that is supported by audio, videos, graphics, photos, animations, and other elements that simplify the messages and make the reports easy to read and comprehend. Furthermore, they are optimized for reading on smart devices, laptops, and PCs, meaning that readers can access them on their mobile devices from wherever they are.



"We designed the annual report creator to help businesses with tools to create and share annual reports with more readers online," said Jason Chen, CTO of PubHTML5. "In a way, exposing annual reports to the public can help market the business to potential investors. Since the publications are enriched with interactive features, it will make it easy for interested parties to reach out and invest or buy products."



PubHTML5 enables businesses to tell vivid stories through annual reports and share them via URL links. They can inform audiences about their history, growth, financial achievements, research advances, mission, market share gains, and future projections, among other accomplishments. This can help stakeholders and shareholders gain confidence in their investment decisions.



With PubHTML5, businesses can use their digital annual reports as marketing tools. They can use specific themes and positive feedback from customers and employees. With sophisticated design templates, the reports can stand out and appeal to many readers. Users can also use photos to introduce their personnel and board of directors alongside other content such as campaigns, successful marketing strategies, and additional relevant information. This helps to give the report a positive tone.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a reliable digital software development company based in Hong Kong. The company provides innovative software to help businesses and individuals market their products online. Their software has advanced tools and features that help to create digital publications fast. For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/