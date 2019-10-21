PubHTML5 Launches Digital Magazine Software for the Fashion & Beauty Industry

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --PubHTML5 never disappoints its clients when it comes to innovative software. Today, the company launched digital magazine software specially designed for the fashion and beauty industry. The digital magazine maker helps entrepreneurs in the fashion and beauty business create stunning and compelling digital magazines for fashion enthusiasts. Users can optimize their magazines for use on the web, social networks, smart devices, and other electronic gadgets.



Since all magazines are created using HTML5 technology, they can be shared across many different platforms to reach vast audiences. Most audiences search for information online, and HTML5 technology makes it easy for them to access it faster on any device. Readers will still get first-class information that is clear and original from whatever device they are using. All PDF files are automatically converted into HTML5 magazines when uploaded to the PubHTML5 cloud service.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5, said, "Our company is excited to launch the digital magazine maker and help fashion and beauty enterprises market their brands and products. We wish to allow them to showcase their products to the world. Our unique software is designed with the next-generation technology and innovative features that will enable them to tap into international markets and increase their return on investment."



PubHTML5 has revolutionized the way beauty and fashion industries implement their marketing strategies. The tools provided by the magazine maker allow users to fully customize their projects with personalized layout settings, templates, and themes to reflect their brands. They can change the colors, embed company logos, insert links, and other multimedia to entice the audience into reading and taking action. The output options provided by PubHTML5 are quite flexible, and they allow readers – online or offline – to access the magazines seamlessly across devices.



PubHTML5 allows fashion enterprises and their end-customers to interact and engage through various platforms, leading to successful business dealings. The company has recently focused on upgrading their software owing to the increasing demand for enhanced business solutions by enterprises in order to improve their processes and productivity. Not only does PubHTML5 strive to improve the marketing techniques for fashion and beauty industries, but it also enables value-added services that will take businesses to the next level.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a company that develops intuitive software for enterprises, startups, individuals, and marketers. Based in China, PubHTML5 embraces trending technology to provide its clients with the best products that will help to market and promote their products. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/