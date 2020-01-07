PubHTML5 Launches Its Digital Magazine Software in 2020

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --PubHTML5 is pleased to launch its new digital magazine software for 2020. The company has been working hard to provide novel features that will enhance marketing efforts online. Now publishers can turn their PDFs into engaging magazines with intuitive navigation, interactivity, branding, and page-flipping effects, among many others. PubHTML5 ensures universal compatibility of all magazines created from its platform to make them readable across browsers, operating systems, and devices.



PubHTML5 helps marketers stay connected, expose their brand, and expand their profitability through captivating digital magazines. Its latest magazine software comes with innovative tools and functionalities that allow them to boost their magazine's interactivity by incorporating videos, graphics, music, animations, and hotspots into their e-magazines. They can even link directly to their homepages or particular products to make it easy for readers to access and take action. Besides linking products or services, users can also sell advertising space and earn additional revenue.



"The digital industry keeps evolving at a rapid pace," said Jason Chen, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of PubHTML5. "That is why we thought of developing software that will set a new benchmark in product marketing, brand promotion, customer engagement, and overall digital performance. We want our clients to excel in their ventures without compromising on their quality delivery. The key here is to drive engagement and conversions in the shortest time possible."



The PubHTML5 online magazine software has an administration and management tool that allows publishers to manage their magazines and target more readers online. They can easily update, modify, or add information or other features to the magazines even after publishing. It has attractive design templates and themes that help users format the magazines according to their objectives.



PubHTML5 has been developing software for years, and with each year, they have managed to improve their products to benefit their clients. The company even allows them to design multiple magazines and store them in a customizable bookcase. The bookcase is like a hub where audiences can access all editions of the magazines in one place. Keeping magazines in the bookcase helps to disperse them to a broader audience scope since they can be embedded into websites.



About PubHTML5

Based in Hong Kong, PubHTML5 is a prolific company specializing in digital software development. The company develops intuitive software to help marketers, publishers, and enterprises gain exposure in online markets.