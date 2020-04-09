PubHTML5 Launches Its New Flipbook Maker for Real Estate Promotion

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2020 --PubHTML5 is a resourceful partner for industries that need to expand their online reach. They can use the platform to create amazing flipbook designs that appeal to a broader audience base. PubHTML5 has now launched its new flipbook maker for real estate promotion. Realtors can leverage technology to transform and grow their real estate business. At every step of their marketing process, they can enhance their customer experience with the help of PubHTML5 digital technology.



Customers can virtually search for, find, view, and purchase homes, thanks to PubHTML5 flipbook maker. Realtors have access to advanced tools that help them create top-rated digital flipbooks with compelling details such as property descriptions, high-resolution photos, virtual tours, neighborhood details, and more to appeal to their clients' and prospects' tastes and requirements. The stunning templates, beautiful backgrounds, interactive elements, and page flip experiences add much value to the flipbooks by helping real estate agents present their flipbooks and listings with much prestige.



"At PubHTML5, we understand that the digital marketing landscape keeps diversifying, forcing real estate agents to keep up with emerging trends," said Jason Chen, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of PubHTML5. "That's why we have developed new software to help them navigate and pursue new opportunities that will fuel their industry's growth. For real estate, going digital is an avenue for them to promote their properties and generate quality leads that will land more clients."



PubHTML5 allows realtors to design galleries of property brochures, magazines, and catalogs with thorough descriptions to furnish their audiences with full details. By adding their brand logos, images, and colors, they can create more brand awareness and allow audiences to resonate with their brands while boosting their online promotion efforts. PubHTML5 offers realtors the opportunity to close more deals by going beyond their standard sales tactics and making more impact on their clients through engaging multimedia-rich flipbooks.



Real estate professionals leverage the various integrated publishing tools of the PubHTML5 cloud platform to distribute their flipbooks on websites, blogs, and social media. The cloud platform enables them to streamline and manage their projects efficiently. They can combine concise text with visual elements to create multiple projects that will draw in more clients from all social networks. Furthermore, they can optimize their flipbooks on search engines and make them shoppable by linking them with their online stores.



For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 provides digital marketing tools to various industries seeking to expand their reach online. The company uses innovative technology to develop intuitive software for creating stunning flipbooks.