PubHTML5 Launches Its Online Digital Brochure Maker for Free

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --The recently launched digital brochure maker from PubHTML5 converts any static PDF into an attractive brochure for online purpose. A user can now make his/her online brochures available to a large number of people by simply uploading the PDFs into a specified portal and brochures can be created for free.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5 reveals, "With more and more people preferring to go paperless, the traditional books and papers are being replaced by ebooks. There is no better than the brochure maker, to convert old PDFs into brochures with a modern look and feel."



The new software provides a convenient way for all digital publishers across the world to publish e-brochures in simple HTML5 format. All they need to do is to import a PDF or images, then the conversion is achieved. Users can also include photos, movies, etc. for a more interactive engagement.



According to Anna Lee, "The conversion of imported file to the digital brochure is independent of any additional software. Use the software and make your PDF and images of smart phone and PC ready."



The brochures created by this software give the user a very real experience of flipping the pages, the sound of flipping and the page spine curves. Soothing background music can also be added to make the reading all the more pleasurable. All this is accomplished at no extra cost.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a well-known technology provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Their advanced software transforms any printed matter into attractive digital publications. It is best suited for brochures, e-books, flyers, catalogs, etc. For more information on this software, visit http://pubhtml5.com/.