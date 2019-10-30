PubHTML5 Launches Page Flip Software for Publishers Worldwide

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --PubHTML5 recently announced the launch of its newly upgraded page flip software, says it will eliminate most of the challenges stakeholders in the digital publishing industry face in the course of carrying out their daily work. The newly upgraded and top-rated PubHTML5 now comes with state-of-the-art features that make it possible for users to create interactive and engaging flipbooks.



Statistics show that the page flip software is popularly used by publishers worldwide as more than 4.3 million publishers around the globe have installed and are using it for their digital publishing business. Many publishers say in their feedback that the simplicity of use is second to none. Others say that the software has a user-friendly interface that makes it ideal for both beginners and experienced digital publishers. PubHTML5's page flip software comes with other features that make it a total delight to many publishers. One of these is the several pre-designed background themes and templates that make creating flipbooks quicker since users do not have to start designing from scratch.



"Before our recent page flip software upgrade, we had to conduct a survey. It reveals some of the salient issues publishers care about as regards the use of flipbook software. We took this feedback and included more pre-designed background themes and templates and more media functionalities," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5. According to her, users can also use media files like links, graphics, audio, and videos to create and publish beautiful flipbooks from their existing PDF files.



PubHTML5 also allows users to publish their flipbooks directly so that their flipbooks can be discovered online by readers. It increases the readership, especially as users can target their specific audience using the keyword functionality of the software program. Digital publishers can share their intriguing flipbooks across several platforms, including social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and so on.



PubHTML5 encourages more digital publishers to take advantage of the new features to create and publish stunning flipbooks for their readers. The page flip software can be downloaded and installed on a Windows or Mac PC. Find more information about it on http://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a leading platform solution that digital publishers can use to publish magazines, brochures, catalogs, and more. It changes the status quo in digital publishing, turning plain PDF files to rich-media flipbooks.