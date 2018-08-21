PubHTML5 Magazine Maker Makes It Easy to Create a Pet Magazine

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --PubHTML5 launched its magazine maker with a capability for all businesses related to animals and pets to create the best online magazine. Instead of wasting too much time in downloading large sized PDF files in order to read them, now thanks to the PubHTML5 magazine maker people will have the chance to read these beautiful magazines online using their smart phones.



PubHTML5 Company offers animal & pet businesses to never lose audiences and potential clients any longer. Since customers today are too busy to download big PDF files in order to read them and quickly abandon them losing patience, PubHTML5 proposes the businesses a better way to win clients. Magazine maker will greatly facilitate their work and will improve the final results attracting large audiences to the pet companies.



Users do not require any technical skills to build their animal & pet magazines using this software. The company created a guide that will lead them step by step through the process of converting the static pdf files into engaging page-flipping magazines. This will definitely attract audiences who will be able to directly browse the flipbook online instead of downloading it first.



Another benefit offered by PubHTML5 magazine maker is that users can enrich their animal & pet magazines with a variety of features integrated into the software. These useful tools include multimedia, mobile, and more.



Jason Chen, CTO (chief technology officer) of PubHTML5 shares: "The best part of our magazine maker is the opportunity we provide the companies to save a whole bunch of money that they would otherwise spend on professional designers, coders, etc. Now, businesses can easily make the entire work themselves and publish outstanding pet related digital magazines within minutes."



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 was found in 2008 on the simple belief that enterprise software should enable everyone to create publications like a pro. Its software is available for both business and home use. To learn more, please visit PubHTML5 official site.