PubHTML5 Magazine Maker Released the Latest Windows Version 5.5.6 with a Few New Features

What makes the e-magazine maker so much popular?



The e-magazine shall be a great window and a platform online for those aiming to post and share their products online. These days, since everyone is online, it is natural for business heads to use this platform. However, while PubHTML5 was earlier accessible for a select version of Windows only, now they have released the updated version that users and readers can also access from Windows Version 5.5.6.



The chief designer of PubHTML5, Anna Lee has ensured that besides upgrading the software platform, the users should also get more benefits.



PubHTML5 has fixed the following issues:



-Prevent the failure to switch the several languages.



-Address the issue of "cannot set the page range when using the batch convert function".



-Resolve the issue of unable to click the print area in page editor while working on mobile devices.



-Fix the issue of Quiz elements that goes wrong in page editor on mobile devices in the magazine maker.



-Resolve the issue of "in Page Editor, the image effect does not work after flipping".



PubHTML5 has deleted the following issues, pages, and features:



-Configuration property Page Visible Area

-dynamic backgrounds



The firm has optimized and added a few features by enhancing the below features:



-Add configuration property Page Bleed Area.



-Add the new dynamic backgrounds.



-Add configuration options for page thickness type: none, thinner, thin, thick, thicker.



-Page turning prompt is on to help the reader know when that when they turn the page. This works on the first and even on the last pages.



-Optimize the Page Editor's button for easy editing.



