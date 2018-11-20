PubHTML5 Makes It Easy to Customize an HTML5 Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --Branding is a critical aspect in every company because this is where the customers will relate and connect towards the company's products or services. With this, marketers should carefully choose the online platforms to use in implementing marketing strategies. PubHTML5 is today's smartest way of presenting products and services through an HTML5 flipbook.



According to the Chief Technology Officer of PubHTML5, Jason Chen, "The free version of PubHTML5 has so much to offer to its users but the company made sure that the higher versions will truly give value to the clients' money." He then enumerated some benefits of having upgrades saying, "The Pro version, for instance, allows users to remove ads and watermark, import links, enjoy limitless storage and uploads per day and a lot more."



Indeed, PubHTML5 offers a smart way of customizing an HTML5 flipbook. If users work on an HTML5 flipbook online, they can go to "My Pubs" after logging in at http://pubhtml5.com/. Users can either upload a new PDF file that will be converted into an HTML5 flipbook or they can continue working on an existing flipbook. By choosing the Setting toolbar, users in Pro or higher versions can optimize their access to more templates and themes. They can also create a customized HTML5 flipbook through the Advanced tab.



Users can enhance their PDFs from the general settings such as flipping options, background color and toolbar styling. Also, the integration of company branding images and logos as well as adding rich media contents such as videos and music files are possible. Even Google Analytics and password protection are achievable in the paid versions of PubHTML5.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is an outstanding technological method of converting a plain PDF into a more dynamic HTML5 flipbook. As of today, PubHTML5 has been able to serve millions of clients and has earned positive reviews about its features and services. Anyone can use it for free by just visiting http://pubhtml5.com/.