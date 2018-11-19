PubHTML5 Online Brochure Maker Helps Create Excellent Product Brochures

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --Becoming fast in the competition is an essential quality to succeed and be on top in the industry. This is the reason why PubHTML5 online brochure maker is built. PubHTML5 aims to expedite the product marketing process online. Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5, said, "PubHTML5 is designed to be flexible both for online and offline use. Using it online is more efficient where publishing and sharing of product brochures can be done in just a few clicks."



Speed is what sets this online brochure maker apart from other software. In fact, in just a couple of minutes, PubHTML5 users can already publish a digital brochure online and share it with their target readers right away. To do this, PubHTML5 users need to choose the "Quick Upload" button found at the home screen of the website. Click on the "Next" button to proceed with the upload of PDF from the computer's location. On the next phases, users can get to choose which among the templates and themes they want to apply to the online brochure. Videos and images may also be added to the brochure to make it more dynamic to browse.



Those who want to customize the brochure with their own branding and logo can upgrade into the Pro version of PubHTML5. Upgrade is always worth a shot of investment. As soon as the content has been finalized, the online brochure is set for publishing by just clicking the "Create" button. From there, users will be given options to extract the embed code to be integrated into a website, share the online brochure through social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, etc. or download a PDF or ZIP version of it for other ways of sharing the digital content.



A gallery of beautifully made online brochures can be viewed at PubHTML5 website. This is where the online brochure maker can also be downloaded quickly and easily.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a distinguished online brochure maker today because of its great features all packed in this free software. This software is powered through the latest markup language, HTML5, allowing users to create highly interactive brochures. More information about PubHTML5 is available at http://pubhtml5.com/.