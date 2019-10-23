PubHTML5 Online Brochure Maker Meets the Demands of Modern Automotive Consumers

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --PubHTML5 is renowned for its innovative digital software for various industrial uses. Recently, the company released an online brochure maker for the automotive industry. The brochure maker is meant to help automotive enterprises design online brochures for marketing their products. Through PubHTML5, motor vehicle companies can enhance their marketing effectiveness and improve their sales.



PubHTML5 specializes in the development of digital publishing software. Since its inception, the company has released numerous products that have helped to propel the success of various enterprises online. In addition to its innovative platform, PubHTML5 also allows clients to share projects with many audiences across the globe. The automotive industry is a continually growing sector, with new products getting developed every year. The latest version of online brochure maker is the ideal tool for the industry to get their products exposed to the world.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5, said, "Launching this software for the automotive industry is a great achievement for us. It represents our team's continuing commitment to improving our products. We understand that times keep changing as prospective consumers demand detailed information about products online. This has increased the need to refresh and upgrade our tools to help our clients meet these demands. We have equipped our online brochure maker with loads of advanced features that will help automotive entrepreneurs create beautiful and easy to understand brochures about their products."



PubHTML5 is a platform where users can explore different examples of brochures and develop their creativity whenever they need to customize their projects. It is the best software for automotive enterprises to use when designing multiple projects for their products. They can give their brochures an attractive, modern, and professional look using features such as photo galleries, background music, shapes, movies, and more. This gives readers an enjoyable and entertaining reading experience.



PubHTML5 allows motor vehicle industries to be agile since they use stunning digital brochures to reach out to their audiences. What makes the software more appealing is the way it empowers users to create mobile apps for Android, Kindle Fire, Windows 8, and iOS devices to make their brochures more accessible to readers. PubHTML5 has outstanding technical teams to offer professional and technical advice and solutions to users.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a specialized digital software provider serving various industries in China and beyond. The company offers different software products to help clients in their marketing efforts. PubHTML5 invests in advanced technologies to keep up with the ever-changing trends. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/