PubHTML5 Page Flip Software Makes Self-Publishing Fast and Easy

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --PubHTML5 is delighted to announce that the Page Flip Software is the most user-friendly software of its kind that makes it easy and fast for the digital publishers to work with it. Using this software, they have a chance to create an appealing and engaging content that will attract the attention of people around the world.



The main secret behind the PubHTML5 is conversion of static PDF materials into a dynamic and intriguing page flip e-magazines, brochures, catalogs, etc. that enable people to effectively promote their businesses. Whether they would like to announce the launch of a new product or service, or they have a special deal to share, or even if they would like to announce a discount on a trip, PubHTML5 enables them to make it in the most attractive and affordable way.



Page Flip Software is made to provide the fastest and the most convenient way to create a fabulous digital book that is a pleasure to read both online and offline. There are multiple features included that enable readers to easily zoom, share the book by emails, click on links, etc.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5 shares the delight of the customers: "We get thousands of thankful feedbacks of digital publishers around the world who send us their gratitude for our user-friendly and affordable software. Currently, almost 11 million users use our software and their number continuously grows."



To learn more about the Page Flip Software, please go to http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

Being a world leading digital platform, PubHTML5 creates very convenient and affordable publishing software solutions. PubHTML5 software gives publishers an opportunity to create and publish online catalogs, magazines, newspapers, newsletters, annual reports, eBooks, flyers, and much more.