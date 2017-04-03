PubHTML5 Page Flip Software: The Fun, New Way to Create Expressive Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2017 --PubHTML5 today introduced its page flip software to users worldwide. Reportedly, this page flip software makes it fun and easy for everyone to create expressive flipbooks on PC and Mac. With a series of outstanding features, it is widely recognized as the next generation of online publishing.



The world of online publishing keeps turning. One notable change is that more and more tend to read flipbooks instead of PDFs. Keeping this in mind, PubHTML5 comes with a breakthrough feature that enables users to convert PDFs into HTML5 flipbooks in minutes. With easy to use solution, even those who don't have any knowledge of programming can create expressive flipbooks from PDFs with sound and page flipping effects, bringing readers an experience as reading a printed book.



Flipbook can express more than PDF. Except the text, PubHTML5 lets users embed video, audio, animation, link and different multimedia into the page of flipbooks, engaging readers with an interactive experience and making reading much more fun. In this way, flipbooks made with PubHTML5 can build the bridge of communication between users and readers.



As the majority of people are consuming content with their mobile devices like iPhone, iPad and Android tablets. To make its flipbooks more accessible to more readers, the flipbooks created with PubHTML5 are optimized to work well on iOS and Android devices, ensuring to deliver the best experience to mobile readers.



Social media is obviously becoming a new and effective way of sharing and distributing information. With the built-in easy sharing interface, users can share and distribute their flipbooks through social networks like Twitter, Facebook, Google+, which connects their flipbooks to millions of readers from all over the world. No matter where readers are, they can access the flipbooks that PubHTML5 users shared.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that enables users from around the world to experiment and test their creativity in the best digital publishing arena of them all. Simple PDF files can be converted into interesting flipbooks within no time along with other amazing featured offered by PubHTML5. The company caters for the needs of individual clients as well as professional publishers.