PubHTML5 Page Flip Software to Create Mind-Blowing Art & Photography Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --Presentation is an art. When it comes to presenting, most people default to PowerPoint or PDF for an interactive feel. However, the feeling of actually experiencing the presentation is not there. Experienced photographers, for example, take breath taking photos that tells a story.



However, showing these pictures to the world is sometimes not enough. What is really needed is an interactive way of showing a product or presentation to the world with one flip of the page using a specialized page flip software.



Gone are the days when presentations are dull and boring. PubHTML5 provides a new and best solution to spice them up. Under the visionary efforts of Jason Chen, CTO (chief technology officer) of PubHTML5, artists and photographers can now tell a story in a jaw-dropping and interactive way.



With PubHTML5 page flip software, users can still use their PDF by converting it into a html5 flipbook with just one click. This html5 flipbook can be easily shared to various social media sites and easy to manage in a fast manner. Users can even track how many audience they have with the advanced statistics analysis of PubHTML5.



PubHTML5 is diverse with multiple templates to choose from for easy creation. Aside from PDF, Microsoft and image conversions can also be done with this page flip software. For an interactive experience, users can easily embed images, videos, audios,mp4 into the html5 flipbook.



Safety is also addressed with the use of Amazon S3. All the created flipbooks will be safely stored via the trusted and tested Amazon Simple Storage Service. This cloud-based protection allows the user to password protect and restrict access of all the flipbooks created.



Bloggers will find it easier to add interactive content to their blogs. PubHTML5 lets the user use the created flipbooks as plugin on their WordPress blogs and Joomla. To add a more artistic feel, it can also be plugged in, in the form of a bookcase that looks pleasing to the eye.



Additional passive income can be added to the user's revenue stream. PubHTML5 automatically integrates Google AdSense to the publication. Ads will be shown on the flipbooks in a covert manner. It will be less intrusive to the reader but intrigues them at the same time to click it. It gets better that the audience can now print, crop, download, share and more. It is user friendly to both the account owner and their audience.



About PubHTML5

The best page flip software, PubHTML5 has all the features in delivering a true reader's experience. It is now easier to embed interactive media to flipbooks and share it to the world.



For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.