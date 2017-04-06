PubHTML5 – PDF to Flip Book Maker to Create Elegant Flipping Book

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --PubHTML5, the newborn flip book maker, now provides the best way to convert PDF to flipping book in minutes. In the 2017, Jason Chan, the CTO of PubHTML5, stressed that the PubHTML5 would made great optimization in the mobile functions as well as the online conversion.



PubHTML5 flip book maker is free to download and provides the free online hosting services to users. For the publishers, they can convert PDF to flipping book on the desktop software and cloud platform. All can be done in minutes.



Many people may consider how to make the flipping book unique and outstanding. That has been taken into consideration on PubHTML5 design. This flip book maker provides flipping book layout template, themes and the backgrounds for the users to modify the flipping book. Users can also import the unique logo to brand the flipping book.



To make the flipping book interactive, PubHTML5 flip book maker provides the page editor to help users make the content engaging. With the powerful page editor, users can add the YouTube Videos, Vimeo videos and slideshows, images and flash to enrich the content. Also, they can add amazing animation to those inserted objects.



No matter what the content is, the flipping book created by PubHTML5 flip book maker is mobile friendly. It can be easily to access with mobile devices no matter users publish the flipping book online or offline. For the online publishing, users can embed it on their blog, share it on social networks, email it to friends and download it for offline reading. For the offline publishing, PubHTML5 provides multiple output formats. They can publish the flipping book in EXE, HTML, ZIP and Android App and more.



For more about the realistic flipping book, users can view on PubHTML5 online cloud platform.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is the free flip book maker that helps everyone to convert PDF to flipping book in an effective way. It provides the interactive digital publishing platform for the users to read, upload and share the digital flipping books.