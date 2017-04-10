PubHTML5, Premium Digital Magazine Publishing Software People Can't Miss

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2017 --PubHTML5 is one of today's leading digital magazine publishing software loaded with multiple features users can't miss. The software will certainly help everyone publish high-quality publications online and offline. With PubHTML5, amateur and professional publishers have everything they need to produce awesome magazines and other printed collaterals.



Jason Chen, chief technology officer of PubHTML5, emphasized "This software is very simple and fast. It is now easier to create attention-grabbing publications in the Internet. The first step is to import the Portable Document Format (PDF) before inputting text, images or videos. And, that's it."



This digital magazine publishing software can be customized so users can finish their flipping books effortlessly using pre-designed templates. Each template may be modified with personalized logos, colors, buttons, backgrounds, and other important navigation functions. Publications may be read on any mobile device which includes Android phones, iPhones and tablets.



"PubHTML5 has changed the complexion of digital publishing and turned this function into attractive media experiences with publications looking great across various Internet Operating Systems like Windows 8 and Android," Mr. Chen added.



With the digital magazine publishing software, publishers can make the cover and background very alluring and change the toolbar color as well as the backdrop itself. Digital magazines can be uploaded with great ease. Convert the PDF file to HTML5 magazine using the online platform or upload it directly through the desktop version. Its management feature allows users to upload numerous magazines or catalogs. The publication can be sent by email to other people, embedded to the site, or shared to social media networks like Google +, Twitter and FB.



Social media sharing is faster and more convenient compared to applying the File Transfer Protocol (FTP) server which can also be very costly. Social sharing is done by simply inserting the digital publication as plug-in.



For website use, all that needs to be done is to copy the fixed code and paste it on the appropriate web page. Publication content becomes SEO-friendly because it can be indexed by search engines after the PDF is converted to flipping book.



Through the PubHTML5 digital magazine publishing software, it is possible to make use of timelines and customized animation like YouTube, videos, audio and photo slideshows. The PubHTML5 can be the best solution since this cloud-based digital platform can help users create magazines that will be accessed by people from all parts of the world.



One of the features of this digital magazine publishing software is the ability to amend information like titles and descriptions. The publisher has the prerogative to shift from "private mode" to "share option" authorizing someone to review the publication. Or, hide the publication to keep it totally private.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is considered as one of the top providers of digital magazine publishing software. Its publishing solutions can help clients in reducing expenditures, expanding reach, enhancing efficiency, and providing readers with inspiring digital content.



