PubHTML5 Provides an Online Baby Photo Album Maker for Free

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2019 --PubHTML5 recently launched a new online photo album maker that enables users to easily create baby photo albums. For parents who are anxious to share photos of their bundles of joy, the new application provides the ideal platform to make albums that can conveniently be shared with friends and family.



"We know that parents love to share pictures of their babies online," said Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer of PubHTML5. "Our new platform is perfect for creating photo albums that friends and families will love to see. It has lots of interactive elements that can be used to make the album really fun and engaging. Best of all, the application is completely free, so everyone can enjoy the features of our state of the art application."



The application is designed to be used by complete beginners, so anyone can start creating their very own albums without having to hire expensive professionals or agencies. They will have the option of including multimedia such as video and audio to add an extra dimension to their photo album. To help them get started, over 10 templates are included. These templates are fully customizable, encouraging users to exercise their personal flair. The pages of the album can be made to flip vertically or horizontally, giving the effect of flipping through a book. Other special effects that users can add include animations and graphics. By using these advanced effects, users can create truly distinctive albums that can make looking at the baby photos an exciting and memorable experience.



Once created, the album can be stored on PubHTML5's secure server free of charge, so users don't have to worry about saving the album. The platform also allows users to conveniently share the album on social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Google+. They can also email the album or download and store it on CD/DVDs or flash drives that can be shared with friends and family.



For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, PubHTML5 is an innovative software company that specializes in digital publishing tools. It is dedicated to enhancing people's lives by enabling them to enjoy the benefits of creating interactive flipbooks.