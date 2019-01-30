PubHTML5 Provides Digital Magazine Publishing Tools for Customized E-Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --Publishers, marketers, and entrepreneurs have gained a lot of fun-filled experience while using the digital magazine publishing software from PubHTML5. The technology comes with tools, features, and functionalities that help in designing interactive digital magazines for promoting and marketing products.



Readers can now browse swiftly through innovative awe-inspiring magazines created from static PDF files. The magazines are customizable, to bring out flexible designs that resonate with the audience. Users can publish and share their unique magazines with readers through multiple platforms. PubHTML5 also provides a cloud hosting option where publishers can save their projects and share with audiences.



Giving insights on the new technology, Jason Chen, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of PubHTML5 said, "Digital magazine publishing is currently the trending marketing technique used by enterprises to expand their coverage. Our software is meant to give them the headway to penetrate more product markets. Once users access the tools, they can design branded e-magazines within a short time whether with professional expertise or not. Our specialists are always available to direct and answer any questions in the process."



PubHTML5 provides a platform for creating, publishing and sharing digital magazines. The technology allows users to realize their goals of sharing their stories with the world. The digital magazine publishing software enables users to publish their magazines in digital multi-media formats for viewing from various devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and other electronic devices. The magazines are also shareable on numerous platforms including social media, websites and more.



"Our digital magazine publishing software empowers enterprises with mechanisms to accentuate their brand online," continued Mr. Chen. "Publishers can develop magazines with intuitive content, graphics, rich media and more advanced features that will attract more readership and increase conversions and sales."



PubHTML5 technology offers publishers creative options to make their magazines more appealing to the audience. The pre-designed themes and templates allow them to adjust various features of the magazine such as toolbars, background, and font through custom settings. The online editor works wonders by ensuring that users produce magical e-magazines with page-flipping effects. They can also be downloaded and stored on USB disk or DVD for emailing to clients.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 has given users an excellent tool for designing and showcasing digital e-magazines to audiences online and offline. Publishers also get the opportunity to create bookcases and embed them into their websites for display. The examples at https://pubhtml5.com/ show how PubHTML5 is helping enterprises to rule the business world.