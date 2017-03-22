PubHTML5 Reaches a Major Milestone in Flipping Book PDF Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2017 --The top notch organization is pleased to announce the launch of PubHTML5, a professional digital HTML5 PDF to flipbook converter that allows users to easily and quickly convert static PDF files into digital page flipping magazines, brochures, catalogs, e-books and so on, and it is compatible with both windows and mac devices. It is unique software that provides a one-stop solution to all the digital needs of its users as it makes flipping book PDF with social media features.



Jason Chen, CTO (chief technology officer) had this to say after the completion of PubHTML5, he said: "We care about the publishers and the readers as well, so we developed a better way of publishing providing the readers with great reading materials." Since the launch of the product, it has been receiving a range of positive reviews, some of which sums up the uniqueness of this innovative product. A customer wrote that "if you're looking for a place to host your online magazine without spending thousands of dollars a year, PubHTML5 is the company to go to".



PubHTML5 comes with some unique features that allow it to stand out among others. They are:



- Provides a comfortable reading experience

- Creates eye-catching reading material

- Comes with a fully customized setting

- Contains flexible output options

- Wonderful experience on Mobile device

- Includes images and slide shows

- Compatibility with YouTube, Vimeo, MP4 & MP3

- Defining security setting



For the flipping book PDF publishing, PubHTML5 provides multiple publishing options for users. It allows them to publish the flipping book PDF to local for offline reading, as well as to publish online for sharing.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is the useful PDF to flipbook converter that can help to not only design the flipbook with the book-like interface but also the animated content, such as video, colorful texts, links, videos, hotspot, and slideshows, etc. to know more about this product, visit PubHTML5 website today.