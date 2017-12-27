PubHTML5 Releases a Brochure Maker That Everyone Needs to Know in 2017

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --PubHTML5 brochure maker is created to help people transform their content into an appealing online brochure with a page-turning effect to deliver their message to the world. It enhances the reader's experience by presenting any important content in a unique style. This is the best brochure maker for 2017 that requires only an original PDF file to do a miracle from it.



PubHTML5 brochure maker helps businesses spread the word about their services, products, special offers, etc. playing the role of an amazing online promoter. The catch is in the attention that the ready online brochure grabs from the very first page. This is achieved by a range of features that can be added to the brochure, such as audio, video, hotspots, keyword research, drop-down menus, etc.



The ready brochure can be shared in all social media platforms or embedded in the company's website or blog. The ready brochure can also be downloaded for offline view, too.



Today's world is closely connected to the Internet, so online world is the place where all people can be reached. For this reason, PubHTML5 Company has created brochure maker that can create online brochures that everyone can view on their mobile devices, including tablet, mobile phone, iPad, etc.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5, states: "PubHTML5 Company is proud with the fact that almost 10 million users have chosen to use our software. We believe it can positively impact any business that is searching for successful ways to popularize itself and expand further."



For more information about the features of PubHTML5 brochure maker, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 Company is specialized in HTML5 software solutions that can be used by digital publishers around the globe. The popularity of the company grows every year and now it is a leading technology provider that helps users easily and quickly convert their PDF files or images into online multi-page interactive brochures, magazines and e-books.