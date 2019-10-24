PubHTML5 Releases Many Flipbook Demos for Various Industries

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2019 --PubHTML5 is a one-stop digital publishing platform for individuals, marketers, publishers, and enterprises. The platform has released plenty of flipbook demos that can help guide users when creating their flipbooks. Industries such as fashion and style, business and finance, health and fitness, art and photography and many others have a lot to look forward to when using the PubHTML5 platform. They can design captivating flipbooks that will help grow their business.



PubHTML5 makes it easy for users to establish their expertise when using the given demos to create and publish their unique flipbooks. It has a four step process that ensures quick project designing, customizing, publishing, and sharing. As a result, users get the opportunity to create value added digital flipbooks for their target audiences and establish new relationships while strengthening the existing ones.



"At PubHTML5, we want our clients to use our software and also harness the power of the features provided to promote their brands online," said Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer of PubHTML5. "That is why, with every product we offer, we have made demos that can guide them to design captivating flipbooks that will capture their audiences' attention. We give them solutions that will help improve their business outcomes."



PubHTML5 is a flexible and responsive platform that highly recognizes the market needs of its clients. That is why it decided to provide many demos that will help serve its growing customer base. The company plans to enhance its tools and services to suit all industries and make sure that none of its customers will run short of ideas on how to improve their marketing strategies using captivating flipbooks.



PubHTML5 has become every user's favorite digital publishing platform due to its innovative and cost-effective software products. Its clients are presented with loads of tools and features for customizing their flipbooks including button graphics, logos, colored bookmarks, animations, and more to make them more eye-catching and engaging. They can also link their flipbooks to their e-stores to compel customers to purchase products. The animation editor allows for interactive HTML5 projects that give readers an enjoyable reading experience on their computers and smart mobile devices.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 provides end-to-end digital publishing software solutions to various industrial clients across the world. PubHTML5 helps its users improve their marketing skills and efficiency by offering top-of-the-line digital publishing software as well as project publishing options.