PubHTML5 Releases World Popular Digital Magazine Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --PubHTML5 Company is happy to announce that its digital magazine software can help users create a dynamic digital magazine that contains a lot of amazing features. The process of turning a static PDF file or images into a flipping magazine is very easy and fast and takes only a few minutes. The users do not have to be designers or to have any technical background in order to create such magazines and they can effectively customize the magazines according to their business needs.



The software's amazing features include hundreds of pre-designed templates that can be fully customized and adjusted accordingly. There are 80+ different customization features, which include buttons, custom logos, colors, backgrounds, navigation options, etc. There is an Animation Editor that helps publishers add media to enrich the readers' experience. It includes the option to add videos, audio, texts, hyperlinks, and many other effects to the digital magazines.



The ready magazine can be read on Android tablets, iPad, Mac, iPhone, and PC to reach all the users of digital technologies today. In addition, the company provides an admin & management tool, which allows the users to upload their magazines to a special PubHTML5 Cloud Service. They will have a non-stop access to their online magazines and will be able to manage them, edit the information and share them on the social networks.



Jason Chen, CTO of PubHTML5 said, "We made this platform with the goal to provide a cost-effective solution for the digital marketers and companies to promote themselves. Over the years, we were blessed with thousands of thankful users, who made us even more motivated to continue improving our platform. We appreciate all the feedbacks we received from our customers and we paid close attention to it, which made our platform even better."



To learn more about how to use the PubHTML5 digital magazine software to create interactive magazines from static PDF files, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

Being in the industry since 2008, PubHTML5 digital publishing platform is the most efficient, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution for conversion of printed materials into digital publications, such us online catalogs, magazines, event flyers, eBooks, business brochures, corporate and annual reports, education materials, newsletters, etc.