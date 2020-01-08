PubHTML5 Takes Digital Magazine Publishing to the Next Level

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --PubHTML5, a world leader in software design and development, is revolutionizing the way magazines are designed and published. The company has decided to take digital magazine publishing to the next level by providing cutting edge tools for creating captivating magazines. Entrepreneurs and marketers use magazines as digital marketing weapons that help them beat their competition. They utilize the features and functionalities provided by PubHTML5 to design engaging magazines with interactive content and other elements.



PubHTML5 users focus on delivering cutting edge magazines integrated with advanced design technologies to portray professionalism and earn credibility from audiences. They have access to the best tools to create rejuvenating magazines that will help promote their brand and products to the world. The ability to access analytics tools helps them identify and serve their target audiences with great precision and also improve customer reach and engagement.



"When developing our software, our goal is to give our customers the best tools of the trade that will drive success to their ventures," said Jason Chen, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of PubHTML5. "We share in our clients' success, and it delights us to know that our innovation can transform the outcomes of digital marketing. We will keep investing in research to improve our products so that our clients can continue to conquer digital markets, expand their businesses, and increase sales."



Magazines published at PubHTML5 are enhanced with elements such as animated presentations, podcasts, videos, games, and more for high interactivity. The company gives users access to innovations and plenty of opportunities to improve their marketing and creativity skills. Besides offering free design tools, PubHTML5 also gives users free publishing and distribution channels to make their advertising work easy.



With the right content, best tools, excellent strategies, and an intuitive digital publishing platform, users have more than enough resources to excel online, thanks to PubHTML5. Free access to the platform allows them to make use of the value-added tools to market their products. A more significant advantage they have is that they can create magazines that can be viewed seamlessly on all browsers and devices, increasing market reach.



For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 designs digital publishing software to help enterprises design magazines for business promotion. Their software is integrated with cutting edge technology to provide the best outcomes for users. PubHTML5 works closely with clients to determine their needs and preferences.