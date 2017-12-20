PubHTML5, the Easiest Way to Create Flipping Book That Every Reader Will Love

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2017 --PubHTML5 is undoubtedly one of the leading platforms that allows for the fast and easy creation of digital publication, with over 9 million such content already produced using the user-friendly platform. Consequently, PubHTML5 has been described by many as the easy way of creating flipping book not only for the creator, but actually for the readers. This is due to the features of the online software that stand it out from others in the industry.



Digital content publishing has become the toast of every marketer due to the effectiveness of the marketing technique, especially in relaying messages to the audience. Therefore, it is not surprising that PubHTML5 has become increasingly popular amongst creators of flipping book and other such content.



PubHTML5 is described as many as the easiest way to create flipping book that every reader will love. Users of the platform have consequently found love with their target audience, using the different features of PubHTML5.



Some of the exciting features of PubHTML5 include iPad, iPhone & Android Devices Support, Template and Theme, as well as Rich Media Video and Audio Capability. According to Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of PubHTML5, the platform is designed having both the creators and readers of flipping book in mind to ensure that both get the best possible experience.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a leading provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company through its online software allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication. The software also allows users to deliver content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels.