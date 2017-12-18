PubHTML5 – The Flipbook Creator That Supports Mobile and Tablet Reading

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --PubHTML5 has made a name for itself as one of the most sought-after digital publishing solutions providers in the world. The flipbook creator has become even more popular with its smart device compatibility, allowing users to create flipbook that can be easily read on smart mobile devices and tablets. This makes it easier for readers to have access to quality digital content anywhere and everywhere as long as they have their device with them.



The internet is probably one of the best things that ever happened to humans. With the internet came the advent of smart mobile devices that allow users to access the internet and other such content from anywhere across the globe. Digital marketing have also become popular due to its effectiveness. PubHTML5 has combined the technological advancement of smart devices and internet marketing to create the flipbook creator that supports mobile and tablet reading.



The flipbook creator allows businesses and other such users of flipbook to engage their customers more effectively by ensuring that the content can be viewed anywhere and everywhere on a tablet or smart device.



The free flipbook creator allows users to create online HTML5 flipbooks from PDF. It has come with several amazing features that make it easy for users to create interactive magazines and brochures in minutes regardless of their level of computer skills.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a leading provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company through its online software allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication. The software also allows users to deliver content via the web, tablets, mobile devices and social media channels.