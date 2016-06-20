PubHTML5 Updated Its Page Flip Software with Improved Online Storage Service

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Businesses are thinking of nouvelle ways out to help in making life interesting digitally. There are many e-publishers that are bringing out publications online, and then there are businesses that offer their catalogues, brochures and booklets online. Thankfully, all these things do not require great coding knowledge. Just the use of PubHTML5's page flip software is enough to go on.



Gorgeous Magazines Published Easily:



Yes, with PubHTML5's page flip software, magazine reading has become easier. The smoothness in navigating pages has improved and with rich media animation features, the entire experience has improved by a great leap. To add to it, the company has come up with updating the software even further.



- Online Storage service improved and hence this guarantees over 50 percent increase in the speed.



- Uploading the magazine with all customization, animation and media files has become faster.



- The vastness of online storage space has given room to more creativity.



- Minor bugs are also fixed in the latest version.



While many people might still be counting on dull PDF brochures to do the trick, many others might have gone ahead to page flip software to bring to life, products on display. Just by using the tools and in-built features, selling online has also become quite a cakewalk.



