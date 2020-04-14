PubHTML5 Users Can Now Create Shoppable Catalogs

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2020 --PubHTML5 offers a lasting solution for e-commerce enterprises looking to design shoppable catalogs for online use. Users can now create impressive digital catalogs to help people buy items online from the comfort of their homes. Digital publications have immense power to drive qualified traffic and online sales for online shops. PubHTML5 works with its clients to help them increase their revenue through monetizing publications. It helps to create a clear path in between browsing and actual shopping. It also allows users to link content with e-commerce in order to maximize their marketing and sales.



PubHTML5 aims to empower people to improve their web shop experiences and inspire online shoppers. Online Shoppable catalogs provide a way for users to communicate what their brands stand for. They guide customers from the time they start searching for products until they make their purchases. It is through these publications that customers get inspired by ideas of products that may like. With engaging content, it is easy to make first impressions with shoppers and build more connections.



"Designing shoppable catalogs is one way of enhancing brand experience and securing customer loyalty," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5. "While we offer clients the tools to design inspiring publications, they have an obligation to deliver to the expectations of their audiences. Our platform empowers them to offer personalized experiences, inspiration, emotional connection, and engagement to consumers. Through catalogs, users will be able to include multiple contents that appeal to their customers and make them enthusiastic about flipping the next page."



Catalogs created at PubHTML5 provide curated shopping experiences to audiences. Users can present products vividly by telling product stories through videos and inspiring product images to compel readers to take action. When published online, they'll be accessed through various channels, including social media, emails, websites, blogs, and search engines. Users can add hotspots to allow readers to get more information about the products they wish to buy.



Users can use their shoppable catalogs to show the latest deals and promotions, which will, in turn, increase conversions. Shoppers are always looking for better offers and deals on their favorite products. Users can offer value and convenience by allowing consumers to shop directly from their catalogs through a 'BUY NOW' button. To improve product satisfaction experience, users should include how-to guides and useful tips to encourage customers to write reviews about the products they've bought. By positively influencing customer experience, they will want to purchase and use the products.



