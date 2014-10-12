PubHTML5.com Online Publishing Platform Has New Upgrades for Digital Publishers

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2014 --PubHTML5.com has always been at the forefront of technological innovation. Recently, the site updated its digital publication platform to be more effective on creating and publishing digital brochure, catalogues and flipbooks. The developers recently fixed the bugs of PubHTML5 and added a slew of new features to the application. PubHTML5 is compatible for all types of mobile and laptop devices and all operating systems, including iOS, windows 8 and Android. The software architects who developed the latest version believe that the digital publishing platform has enough potential to become a game changer in the digital publishing niche.



The latest version of the application includes built-in PDF to PNG conversion option. Besides, the developers have worked on the highlight issues in previous versions. The publishers have also fixed the import failure issues that many users have faced while trying to import large PDF files. Preview issues in IE8 have also been properly addressed and resolved by the developers.



PubHTML5.com digital publishing platform comes with a range of appealing features. The application can be used as a standalone platform and as a web-based digital publishing platform too. The creators of the software application have iterated that designing visually appealing and interactive flipbooks using this software application are quite easy. Anybody with no programming knowledge can create iPad magazines, email newsletters and responsive digital flipbooks by using this application. The digital catalog software can be effectively used to create eye-catching iPad magazines, Kindle e-books etc. they have also mentioned that the open-source digital publishing platform can convert MS-Office, PDF, OpenOffice files top jQuery and HTML in order to launch stunning and minimalistic online catalogues, magazines etc.



One of the representatives of the software development firm recently explained the new features of the newly launched HML5 publishing platform. “We have enabled full-customization features in the application. Developers can just use the online catalog software functions to change the look of the digital publications. We would like to mention here that we have fixed the bugs that were reported by our dear patrons. We believe that the app has become more useful with the incorporated changes. A cloud platform is also available and users can easily create digital publications regardless of their physical locations.”



Another developer from the PubHTML5.com added, “The social media sharing feature, as we believe, will prove to be beneficial for the digital publishers. People can easily share these digital publications with their connections on social media platforms”.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading HTML5 digital publication solution providers offering a wide spectrum of software based solutions.



To check out the features of the PubHTML5 digital publishing platform, visit http://pubhtml5.com/.