PubHTML5's Bespoke jQuery Flipping Book Maker Simplifies Flipping Book Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2019 --PubHTML5, a leading solution provider in the digital publishing landscape, has made available to the public its industry-leading jQuery flipping book maker. With PubHTML5, users are empowered to create amazing digital flipping books that can be hosted across the web and distributed across majority of mobile devices powered by the Android and iOS operating systems including iPhones and iPads as well as most Android phones and tablets.



Being the premium jQuery flipping book maker on the market, PubHTML5 enables designers to craft personalized interfaces that replicate the flipping of a paper while offering high-quality immersive visuals. The result is a digital flipping book that captures the feel of a tangible publication by offering realistic book-like page flip experience for sharing across diverse digital platforms including webpages, mobile applications and e-commerce stores.



Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer at PubHTML5 said, "It is quite often that we come across contemporary digital designers eager to recreate real-world interactions in their digital offerings. Interactions as subtle as flipping of a book can make a big difference when it comes to authenticity and engagement. Our solution, a state-of-the-art jQuery flipping book maker, renders the process of digital flipbook creation ridiculously simple. With PubHTML5 on your side, the complexity is taken out of the equation for good, and ease of creation is all that remains."



At its input, the jQuery flipping book maker is capable of handling a broad spectrum of file formats for subsequent conversion to stunning digital flipping books. PubHTML5 supports widely-used formats from the Microsoft Office Suite namely MS Excel, MS Word and MS PowerPoint. In addition, the .PDF format and files bearing the Open Document Type extension can also be readily converted using the jQuery flipping book maker. The tool ships with an easy-to-use animation and page editor allowing designers to exercise full control over even the minutest visual design nuances including transitions and layouts. PubHTML5 extends support for image and media files paving the way for creation of life-like experiences including photobooks and catalogues that are rich in multimedia content.



When inquired, the CTO explained, "PubHTML5 remains free to try for professional publishers and aspiring designers alike. Opting in for the premium version, however, unlocks a plethora of exclusive additional features at an affordable price tag that's just too good to be true. So, whether you are an independent design studio, a bootstrapped startup or a talented freelance resource – PubHTML5 is the top-of-the-line jQuery flipping book maker you can have, all without burning holes in your pocket."



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5, a leading developer of digital publishing software, allows design enthusiasts to generate mesmerizing digital flipping books that captivate the target audience and encourage customer engagement. Digital flipping books can be easily distributed on social networks, presented on websites, and forwarded to subscribers over email. Discover how the jQuery flipping book maker can simplify digital flipping book creation by visiting the website right here.