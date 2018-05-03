Learn more about the company who is about to crush the competition in South Florida.
Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2018 --Florida Licenses Public Adjusters, Serafin Martinez, announces growth for the Churchill Public Adjusters business in Florida. The new offices will be in Miami, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale. The best public adjusters in Florida are eager to service the metropolitan area. This growth will help property owners and commercial owners in the Miami – Dade and Broward counties to obtain public adjusting service to assist in litigating with insurance companies for their property insurance claims. Churchill Public Adjusters will ensure the maximum amount of compensation is given for damages done to a residential or commercial building as quickly as possible.
Churchill Public Adjusters is best known for their challenging work, dedication and diligence. For over a decade, the insurance adjusters have been providing services which range from water damage to re-opening an old claim. Churchill, works for your interest, not the insurance companies, and a strong understanding of how to obtain the most for your home.
About Churchill Public Adjusters
Churchill Public Adjusters was founded by Serafin Martinez who is a licensed public insurance adjuster in the state of Florida. Churchill Public Adjusters handles all types of claims regarding flood damage, mold, fire damage, hurricane damage, wind damage and much more. Its guaranteed that Churchill will be successful with your claim.
Churchill Public Adjusters Locations:
Miami
1600 Ponce de Leon Blvd, 10th Floor #116
Miami Florida 33134
United States
Phone: 786-224-0601
Ft. Lauderdale
2881 East Oakland Park Boulevard #448
Ft. Lauderdale Florida 33306
United States
Phone: 954-378-5407
Boca Raton
1515 North Federal Highway Suite 300-46
Boca Raton Florida 33432
United States
Phone: 561-931-1449
West Palm Beach
500 Australian Avenue South, Suite 676
West Palm Beach Florida 33401
United States
Phone: 561-440-1121
