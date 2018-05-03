Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2018 --Florida Licenses Public Adjusters, Serafin Martinez, announces growth for the Churchill Public Adjusters business in Florida. The new offices will be in Miami, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale. The best public adjusters in Florida are eager to service the metropolitan area. This growth will help property owners and commercial owners in the Miami – Dade and Broward counties to obtain public adjusting service to assist in litigating with insurance companies for their property insurance claims. Churchill Public Adjusters will ensure the maximum amount of compensation is given for damages done to a residential or commercial building as quickly as possible.



Churchill Public Adjusters is best known for their challenging work, dedication and diligence. For over a decade, the insurance adjusters have been providing services which range from water damage to re-opening an old claim. Churchill, works for your interest, not the insurance companies, and a strong understanding of how to obtain the most for your home.



About Churchill Public Adjusters

Churchill Public Adjusters was founded by Serafin Martinez who is a licensed public insurance adjuster in the state of Florida. Churchill Public Adjusters handles all types of claims regarding flood damage, mold, fire damage, hurricane damage, wind damage and much more. Its guaranteed that Churchill will be successful with your claim.



Churchill Public Adjusters Locations:



Miami

1600 Ponce de Leon Blvd, 10th Floor #116

Miami Florida 33134

United States

Phone: 786-224-0601



Ft. Lauderdale

2881 East Oakland Park Boulevard #448

Ft. Lauderdale Florida 33306

United States

Phone: 954-378-5407



Boca Raton

1515 North Federal Highway Suite 300-46

Boca Raton Florida 33432

United States

Phone: 561-931-1449



West Palm Beach

500 Australian Avenue South, Suite 676

West Palm Beach Florida 33401

United States

Phone: 561-440-1121

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.