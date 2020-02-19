Public Chain NULS Landed in BW.io 10x Margin Trading Zone with Interest-Free

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --Bitcoin again broke the $ 10,000 barrier at 11:30 on February 9 this year, and the current price is stable at about $ 10,265.93. At the same time, as the third halving of bitcoin is approaching, people are increasingly looking forward to a new round of bitcoin bull market. But is the expected bull market in bitcoin really coming?



Recently, according to official BW.io news, BW will open NULS / USDT margin trading at 15:00 (UTC+8) on February 13, 2020, supporting up to 10 times leverage, and will also open interest-free borrowing for two weeks. This move is designed to bring more benefits to the majority of users from China during this special period.



NULS (Nulschain) is a customizable blockchain infrastructure, a global open source enterprise-level blockchain solution platform, dedicated to building a multi-chain parallel, value-interconnected blockchain ecosystem. NULS provides micro-services, smart contracts, rapid chain building, cross-chain interoperability, and other services so as to provide comprehensive blockchain solutions.



NULS2.0 is based on the microservice architecture design, encapsulates the complex underlying technology, and splits the blockchain system into completely independent modules, providing a comprehensive blockchain solution to minimize the threshold of blockchain technology. It supports multi-language development, can be deployed on demand, and can customize any blockchain system you want.



Recently, the NULS core chain product called chain factory was officially launched, opening the era of one-click chain building, which marks NULS2.0's technological and product breakthroughs in the aspects of chain building, cross-chain and asset issuance, etc. NULS has taken a solid step on the road of "making blockchain simpler".



BW.io margin trading supports up to 20 times leverage, currently divided into interest-free zone and non-interest-free zone. Users can use small funds to reach greater gains. Not only that, some features of BW margin trading are also the finishing touch!



I. Two-way borrowing

Users holding base currency can borrow both base and quote currency. Taking BTC / USDT as an example, users can use BTC to borrow USDT or use USDT to borrow BTC. Say goodbye to the single currency model like BTC borrowing BTC and USDT borrowing USDT only, which allows users to have better trading experience.

Take Profit and Stop Loss

Take Profit and Stop Loss refers to the pre-set trigger price and the post-trigger commission price and order quantity. When the market price reaches the trigger price, the order will be placed at the pre-set commission price. We all know that any investment has risks, and it is normal for the market to fluctuate from time to time. The function of Take Profit and Stop Loss is exactly our money making tool in this ups and downs!



Third, two-way positions

To put it simply, you can buy and sell at the same time, with short and long orders. This approach is to reduce risk and loss.



When the market direction is unknown, we still have positions that we can expect. Unlike unilateral positions, we often have to endure the huge psychological pressure caused by shocks. We have to wait for short positions during bear market. When the market breaks to one side, we hesitate and miss the best position.



About BW

BW Group is a Group of cryptocurrency giant, including BW exchange, BW pool, BW LABS, etc., has a pivotal position in the global cryptocurrency industry. BW exchange is the world's first digital derivative trading platform based on mining pools. BW is currently ranked the top 3 in Korean exchanges, the top 10 in CMC globally, and the Top 1 in Indonesian exchanges. As an exchange with tens of millions of domain names, BW has over 1.5 million registered users, providing users in 45 countries with 7 major trading markets, 100+ mainstream cryptocurrencies, and 200+ trading pairs. The multi-transaction methods cover spot trading, Interest-free margin trading, upcoming contract trading, OTC (RMB / USD / KRW) trading, etc.; and BW has high liquidity and transaction depth that surpasses 95% of global exchanges, and monthly visits on the web side exceed one million. BW App ranks second in Apple Store by search of similar trading apps.

