Public Insurance Adjuster Offers Tips Before Leaving for Vacation

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --Summer is right around the corner and the kids are almost done with school. This can only mean one thing, vacation is almost here! Before you head out of town to the beach or relax on a lake in the mountains be sure you follow some simple tips before you and your family leave town. Coming home to a burglarized property is the last thing you want to experience. Our Public Adjusters handle countless theft claims during the summer months. Homeowners need to take the time to implement precautionary measures so Area Public Adjusters are not handling your homeowners insurance claim this summer.



Our public adjusters in philadelphia advise that two weeks prior to leaving town the homeowner contact their local police department. In many communities the police department will periodically patrol your home to look for anything out of sort as well as check windows and doors. If you happen to receive a newspaper, be sure to contact your local delivery man. A stack of newspapers in the driveway will immediately catch would be thieves attention. Check the alarm system and be sure the alarm and fire alert system is working properly. For good measure, reach out to a trustworthy neighbor to leave any particular itinerary, key to the home, alarm code, and phone number in case of an emergency. Our Public Adjusters in Delaware County also advise homeowners unhook electric garage door openers and manually lock them. The office had a claim last summer where clever thieves were able to override the garage door code and effortlessly walk through the garage into the home.



Immediately prior to departure take a few minutes to avoid an extensive water damage claim. Locate the shut off valve to turn the main water supply off. Plumbing pipes can burst at any time. Our public adjusters see devastating damage every summer when a plumbing pipe burst and fills the home with water for days. Water damage can be just as, or more destructive, than a fire loss. That being said, all nonessential electrical appliances should be unplugged. Electrical fires are common and sudden thunder storms during the summer months can send a surge to these appliances. The electrical surge can permanently damage these items. Valuable electronics such as computers can lose all stored data that is priceless.



Follow the simple steps above as a precaution before your summer vacation. Sometimes disaster is inevitable, give yourself and your family piece of mind and contact Area Public Adjusters if you experience any wind, water, fire, or storm damage to the home upon returning from vacation. Our licensed and bonded professional public adjuster will handle your homeowners insurance claim and obtain a fair settlement in a timely manner.



