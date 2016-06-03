Public Relations Companies Turn to a Leading Sydney SEO Company for Increased Exposure

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2016 --A leading Sydney SEO company that works with companies all over the world including the UK, the USA, Canada, and Australia is helping public relations companies to implement their branding campaigns. Top 10 SEO in Sydney, who provide a complete digital marketing service including website design, online marketing, press releases, and Search Engine Optimization, has been credited with helping boost branding campaigns.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney who provide businesses with a free consultation to help them achieve better rankings and exposure in Google, has been working with some big names in the public relations industry. PR companies as far away as the UK and the USA have turned to the Sydney SEO Company to provide professional services to help widen the exposure of their marketing campaigns. With the skills of Top 10 SEO in Sydney including how to drive traffic to websites and professional campaigns, as well as content management and pay per click, they have become an important resource for Public Relations companies needing positive results.



A spokesman for Top 10 SEO said: "We started working with one public relations company and due to the positive results we helped them achieve, more PR companies have turned to us to help them achieve maximum exposure online."



With their dedication and positive results, they have become one of the most recommended SEO companies in Australia. That reputation has now reached different parts of the world. Top 10 SEO in Sydney has seen their worldwide client base increase, which includes clients such as health companies, TV personalities, PR companies, Insurance companies and travel companies.



To learn more about improving a website ranking and achieving higher traffic to a website, please visit http://top10insydney.com/seo/



About Top 10 SEO in Sydney

For the past 15 years, the team at Top 10 SEO (websitedesigninsydney.com) have been supplying business owners with a unique SEO service that works, with the best possible results.



