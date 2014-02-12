Public Speakers Can Now Utilize Focusky Presentation Maker for Workshops and Seminars

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2014 --For a seminar or a workshop to be highly engaging, interesting, and helpful to a typical audience, it's very imperative to create an interactive multimedia presentation that would drive home the key points in a memorable or unforgettable way. Now, Focusky, a software development firm, announces that public speakers can now utilize its amazing Focusky Presentation Maker.



In a recent interview, the CEO of Focusky argues that its latest presentation program outperforms the other presentation applications such as the PowerPoint program that usually comes with a typical PC. He states that Focusky Zooming Presentation Maker, as it is so named, can create a memorable animation show. "For the first time, public speakers have an access to an app that can combine texts, notes, photos, hyperlinks, shapes, video clips, Flash, and YouTube or Vimeo videos into a single multimedia presentation that is animated with slide, zoom and pan effects," he reveals.



Focusky states that the app would enable users to create innovative and engaging offline and online presentations which can be published in EXE or HTML formats and can be viewed on Mac and Windows XP, 7, 8 and Vista. Besides, the program is supported by a wide variety of browsers for online presentations. According to the developer of Focusky online Presentation Maker, the app comes with an intuitive user-friendly interface that offers an easy-to-do editing of each element in a given presentation.



"With the zooming feature of the app, the presenter would have full control over every element whenever there is the need to zoom in or zoom out an object for a clear overview or explanation of his or her points of discussion. Obviously, Focusky Zooming Presentation Maker is suitable for all kinds of workshops and seminars, be it for business, conference, reports, education, and religion," the CEO affirms.



Focusky Presentation Maker is now gaining more acceptances among public speakers and experts of industries as the app has proven to be a tool to present information in a catchy and cinematic way. "As of today, the free trial version of the app is available to prospective users," the CEO of Focusky adds.



For detailed information on the Focusky Zooming Presentation Maker, go to http://focusky.com.