Publish Catalog Online with FlipHTML5 to Inspire Visitors

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Publishing catalog online is not just about putting contents online, it requires different details and features to make it fun for readers. It is paramount that the right set of features are been incorporated because each one of them is valuable to the best overall display that would make the publishing a success and one that is all encompassing.



When catalogs are published online, it is essential to have animations in them because it is the unusual animation that will spice the catalog and offer an extra edge to the readers. Look no further because that is what FlipHTML5 offers.



FlipHTML5 is an awesome digital publishing solution for online publishers to publish catalog online, getting the content seen and heard by people from all over the world. FlipHTML5 gives the publisher an edge to be able to add texts, images, videos and the more which can make the published catalog come to life and also impress the readers with the finest, classiest and excellent content ever.



It provides an excellent opportunity for everyone to capture wider attention with engaging online catalog and also gives readers a 3D page-flipping catalogs on their mobile device. In this instance, the stylish catalogs are functional to drive traffic to the website and thus develop potential customers. This software is presented to users by a very talented team of FlipHTML5, whose CEO is Winston Zhang.



FlipHTML5 comes with a number of features to improve efficiency and productivity, it automatically creates an extraordinary homepage, making it easy for people to find catalogs and learn about the publisher. It collects all catalogs in a good looking bookcase which can be easily placed on a website, It allows the publisher have more than one bookcase. Readers can also subscribe and automatically get updates on the latest catalogs.



Publishers can share their catalogs on social media networks like Twitter, Facebook and Google plus which makes it easier to spread a digital flipbook to more clients. Its content can be indexed easily by search engines because FlipHTML5 makes catalog SEO-friendly. It allows access to online statistics ranging from homepage visits, catalog views and so on, which makes the publisher know their ardent readers.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Company is headquartered in Hong kong and a top global provider of online digital publishing software in the very competitive space. Their mission is to give clients a user-friendly application at a much reduced cost and to make the operation more efficient.



For more information, visit http://fliphtml5.com/