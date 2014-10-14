Publish Unlimited Digital Publications Online in an Affordable Way with FlipHTML5

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --In business, being able to clearly communicate one’s product or service is essential to building a strong client or customer base. If a company creates publications such as magazines, books or catalogs, this can increase the difficulty of demonstrating the product or service online. FlipHTML5 platform creates the look of a physical catalog or magazine in a digital environment, allowing customers the ability to thumb through a digital publication that either the company sends them via email or that they view on the company’s website. This saves money on publishing costs and shipping costs while producing a more convenient experience for the company’s customers.



FlipHTML5 is launching a special offer on its Platinum and Enterprise service, giving clients a 20- or 30-percent discount depending on the level of service they choose. The Platinum and Enterprise levels of service offer extended benefits. Some of the added features include unlimited storage, unlimited uploads, a brand-new animation editor, an advanced event editor and the ability to view the publication offline on an iPad device.



Other features of the FlipHTML5 software include PDF-to-flip book conversion, Microsoft Office conversion, administrative management tools and Google AdSense integration. Plus, it is cross-platform and mobile-friendly. The features are expansive and contain everything needed to create a successful online publication for personal or business needs.



To get the special offer, please do follow below steps:



Step 1

Login the account on FlipHTML5 website.



Step 2

Open http://fliphtml5.com/pric.php and select either Platinum or Enterprise package, then pay for it, one will get the discount automatically.



For any question, please feel free to contact FlipHTML5 customer service.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd is a Hong Kong–based software company that has extensive experience in creating programs that are designed to grow businesses. They have developed, researched and created multiple publishing programs for over 50,000 major companies across the globe. Their combined years of knowledge and development in creating their latest software is guaranteed to simplify the process of creating digital publications.



For more information on their services and pricing, please visit them at http://fliphtml5.com