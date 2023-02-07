North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2023 --Freebird Publishers ( https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/single-post/freebird-publishers-recognized-as-the-leader-in-prisoner-publications ) brings rehabilitation to our country's prisoners by teaching them to be something greater than they have ever been. They have and continue to educate prisoners, who are at their lowest level, to be everything that they could have never become. Freebird Publishers accomplishes this task by providing educational materials to inmates who wish to be more and to live a crime-free life upon release. They have gone as far as to transform prisoners who were high-school dropouts into best-selling authors.



One such success story is that of Kelly Patrick Riggs. He is the Freebird Publishers best-selling author who is responsible for writing books such as the Post-Conviction Relief series and How to Write Your Own Check, a book that details how he became what he is today. And most importantly how anyone who can write a text message can follow in his footsteps. His story goes beyond becoming a nationally known author, he also teaches how to achieve financial freedom through writing. Kelly Patrick Riggs is also the author of Under Seal, the first of what he intends to be many fiction novels.



As illustrated in How to Write Your Own Check, Kelly Patrick Riggs failed high school English twice. He dropped out of high school to join the United States Army and hated to read or write anything. Upon his release from the Army, he lived a relatively unremarkable life and later ended up in prison where the staff of Freebird Publishers found him. Mr. Riggs had a gift of learning that was cultivated by the staff of Freebird Publishers and over time their interaction transformed Mr. Riggs with rehabilitation. Today Mr. Riggs Writes for prisoners, lawyers, and Freebird Publishers.



Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, once wrote, "the measure of a society is how it treats the weakest members." This is indeed the mantra of Freebird Publishers. They not only transform prisoners who wish to be more, but they also provide much-needed services to those who do not know yet what they want to become. Prison is a time of transformation and even though our system of correction fails to provide change, Freebird Publishers reaches out to all incarcerated Americans in hope of changing the future of our society.



