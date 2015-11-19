Publisher of CARtoons Magazine to Sign Autographs at PRI

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2015 --If you're a racing gear head, hot rod enthusiast, or grew up loving automobiles; then you remember fondly the famous CARtoons Magazine which was published from 1959 to 1991. Who doesn't remember the great artwork and stories told by artists such as George Trosley, Joe Borer, Bob Hardin, Fred Boatman, Jeff Slemons, and Nelson Dewey?



Almost 25 years later, Marc Methot, Canadian artist and car builder, acquired the CARtoons trademark and became the new owner of CARtoons Magazine and since has brought the publication back to print with most of the famed artists of the past. The next issue of CARtoons Magazine is scheduled to be released this coming January in newsstands and major retail stores across Canada, USA, and England.



Not only is the CARtoons Magazine team involving original artists, but expect to see new top artists from around the world such as Ben "Drag Daddy" Mitchell, Scott Fisk, Mike Yapps, Tony Squindo, Jeff Allison, Hadi Madworx, Larry Williams, plus 35 other talented artists.



For more updated news about the magazine and subscription information visit http://www.CARtoonsmag.com



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com