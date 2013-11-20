Publishing Software Company Reveals More Advanced Form of eBook

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2013 --A page flip book, a more advanced form of eBook, is now possible through digital publishing software from Flippagemaker.com. Many people have compared eBooks to physical books and manufacturers have tried to bring the two closer in identity. File formats such as text and PDF are supported while many e-Readers come with their own built-in eBook formats.



The technology has advanced quickly over just a few short years. Novels and many forms of literature have been converted into eBooks. Anybody can search and download what they need and it is easy and affordable to do so. Electronic books tend to be lower in price than physical ones. People have the choice to buy a physical copy if they want to own a book in the traditional sense, but it is simple to just read a story and move on with an eBook.



Nowadays, there are many software companies with digital publishing tools. One example is Flippagemaker.com. It provides software that enables novice users to convert common computer files into eBooks. The company’s software presents the eBook with a 3D page turning effect and adds features such realistic page thicknesses and page shadows. It even converts PDF to flipbook for Mac and Windows.



This advanced form of eBook is called a page flip book. It is widely used to modify the common form of eBook, but the publishing features allow the user to do much more. A page flip book can be formatted into an e-brochure, e-catalog, digital album, or much more. The software lets users be creative in customizing a unique and original page flip book. While this can be done for fun, businesses are seeing many benefits from page flip books.



About FlipPageMaker, Ltd.

FlipPageMaker, Ltd. provides digital publishing software for creating page flip books to homes and businesses. The company relies on the support and feedback of users to improve upon its products. Established in 2008, it is based in China and supplies its business software to customers worldwide.