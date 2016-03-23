Pull Up a Seat and Sample Seven Delicious Courses from the Hill's Finest Restaurants

Saint Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --Posto a Tavola, which means "seat at the table" in Italian, is a special one-night event where local restaurants on The Hill come together to serve some of the finest food and wine. On Sun. April 3, guests will pull up a seat at the table of renowned banquet hall, Rose of the Hill, and enjoy a seven course Italian-inspired tasting menu, prepared by the talented chefs from some of the most popular eating stops on The Hill.



These restaurants include: Bartolino's, Charlie Gitto's, Favazza's, Five Bistro, Guido's, LoRusso's, Lorenzo's and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company. The Hill Business Association is responsible for bringing all of these owners together to showcase the talent and robust cuisine that The Hill has to offer. "We have many great family-owned and operated restaurants on the Hill that have a long history. Our plan is to eventually showcase each great restaurant by sponsoring this type of dinner annually," said Chris Saracino, member of The Hill Business Association and owner of Bartolino's.



With the $125 ticket, you're in for an outstanding culinary experience that you won't soon forget. Samplings range from seafood to chicken and, finally, to a lamb dish. And of course, you can't forget The Hill's famous Italian salads and pasta! "Throughout the meal, we will serve 4 different wines to accompany the courses and as with any great meal, you will finish delectable chocolate," said Saracino.



This is the first year of the event and the restaurant owners are just as excited as those special guests with tickets. "It is great to see the collaboration of such great restaurateurs putting on this outstanding affair," said Saracino.



The event goes from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sun. April 3 at Rose of the Hill located at 2300 Edwards St. Tickets are $125 for single attendees and $800 for a table of eight. For tickets, go to http://postoatavola.peatix.com.



About The Hill Business Association

The Hill Business Association (HBA) was organized in 1996 to promote a prosperous business community on the Hill, to develop an attractive commercial component to compliment the residential character of the area, and, finally, to establish and encourage a fraternal spirit for the membership. As such the HBA has been active in promoting the Hill as an ideal place to locate or expand a business. It has been a vehicle for new business owners to become acquainted with other business people in the area.