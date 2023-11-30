Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2023 --Pullano & Siporin, a leading law firm specializing in personal injury cases, has been retained to represent five victims in the aftermath of a tragic CTA train crash that occurred on the Yellow Line in Chicago on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



The accident, which left 37 individuals injured, some critically, has prompted legal action against the Chicago Transportation Authority (CTA). The complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court alleges negligent operation of the commuter train by the CTA. This is not the first time Pullano & Siporin has taken legal action against the CTA for injuries and fatalities resulting from the CTA's negligent conduct.



Richard Pullano, a partner at Pullano & Siporin, expressed his concerns about the incident, stating, "There had to have been multiple layers of failures at the CTA for this tragedy to have occurred. The NTSB has provided initial investigative findings. But the CTA still has failed to provide a reasonable explanation for why snow plow equipment was on the same tracks as a commuter train at that time of day. The CTA owes the victims and the public an explanation that reassures us that their inexcusable and unjustifiable failures have been rectified."



At Pullano & Siporin, their dedicated legal team is committed to fully understanding the impact of injuries on their clients' lives and their families. They recognize the importance of prompt action and preservation of critical evidence in personal injury cases. Pullano & Siporin is prepared to conduct a thorough investigation, including securing all available videos, interviewing witnesses, retaining expert consultants, inspecting the scene, and consulting with medical professionals. This proactive approach ensures the foundation for securing full justice for their clients' injuries.



For more information about Pullano & Siporin and their services, please visit their website at www.pullanolaw.com.



Media Contact:

Mathew Siporin

mts@pullanolaw.com

312-551-1100

https://pullanolaw.com/



About Pullano & Siporin

Pullano & Siporin is a respected law firm in Chicago, specializing in personal injury cases. With a strong commitment to justice, the firm has a track record of successfully representing clients in cases involving negligence and personal injuries. Their experienced team is dedicated to securing the best possible outcomes for their clients, ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.