Pulse Light Clinic Seeing Good Results with Tri-Acne Treatment Programme

Pulse Light Clinic is a short walk from the City (London's Famous Financial District) in Fenchurch Street. The clinic specialises in all kinds of laser treatment with a strong track record on skin conditions like rosacea, sun damage and acne. The clinic has seen excellent results with their tri-acne treatment program.



Acne is an inflammatory skin condition with several key underlying causes, Pulse Light Clinic believe that nutrition is a major underlying cause of acne. The clinic have developed a three pronged approach to the treatment of acne. On this page of their website Pulse Light Clinic say, “here at Pulse Light Clinic we have developed a comprehensive approach to the elimination of Acne – The Tri-Acne Programme. We aim to address all known factors including dietary manipulation, which we believe to be essential for a successful outcome.”



Testosterone is an androgen (male hormone) that triggers the production of both sebum (oil in the skin) and keratin (the main constituent of the outer-layer of skin which is called the epidermis). Excess production of sebum and/or keratine can block the skins pores. When the skin cannot 'breath' bacteria have found their ideal breeding ground and acne develops.



The clinics tri–acne treatment consists of IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) which kills the bacteria and reduces the production of sebum. Manual Lymphatic drainage (MLD) which is a massage technique to stimulates lymphatic drainage this helps to regain the healthy function of the bodies lymphatic ecosystem and balance stress hormones.



Nutrition is a big part of the clinics acne treatment, Pulse Light Clinic say they believe nutrition is essential to ensuring that acne treatment is successful. The clinic advises clients to ensure certain sugary foods and diary produce are avoided. They make different recommendations for male and female clients, see more about acne and nutrition here.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB. The clinic is well connected just a short walk from the City, they are on several major bus routes, a short walk from several tube, rail and DLR stations. Pulse Light Clinic have been providing various laser treatments at their bustling clinic for more than two decades.