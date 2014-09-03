Pulse Light Clinic Use IPL and Dietary Changes to Effectively Treat Rosacea

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --The Pulse Light Clinic are dedicated to achieve the most favourable outcomes for their clients. The clinic offers a range of treatments including rosacea. The clinic say that as part of their commitment to their rosacea clients, they monitor each and every one extensively.



Rosacea affects both men and women but it occurs more so in women and can occur at any age. Rosacea normally occurs as redness on the face - redness can normally be seen across the nose, cheeks and forehead, it can sometimes occur around the neck and chest area too. There are four types of rosacea, some individuals may suffer more than one type.



Pulse Light Clinic which is a short walk from several tube stations has the ability to provide treatment for individuals suffering with rosacea, to treat rosacea the clinic uses a mixture of intense pulsed light (IPL) and advises on individual dietary changes.



On their rosacea diet page the clinic say, “Over the past eight years here at the Pulse Light Clinic we have seen that following a rosacea diet has produced mixed results. Most of our clients are City workers who are time pressured to say the least and have very little time to adhere to strict dietary demands."



Pulse say they are aware that trying a new treatment is a big step. The experienced staff at Pulse Light Clnic aim to make that first step a bit smaller. The clinic offers a no obligation initial consultation and discounted first treatment. Although it is deemed incurable Pulse say their unique individual approach, perfected over 13 years has reduced symptoms and given the rosacea sufferer back control of their lives.



Anyone who suspects that they have rosacea should try to get a proper diagnosis and treatment. If left untreated it can develop and cause rhinophyma, this is where the skin becomes very thick. Telangieotasia can often occur on the chin, cheeks and nose, telangieotasia is when small blood vessels that are located beneath the skin become visible.



To ensure that rosacea treatment is effective, it is not just about administering IPL. The clinic works to understand triggers and how rosacea effect’s each client personally, they say this part of their treatment process also plays an important role in effective symptom relief.



Pulse Light Clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London.