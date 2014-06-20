Punch Skin Care Offers New Light Weight Organic Moisturizer

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --Do older women envy younger women? All women who love all-natural products can rejoice because Punch Skin Care can even the playing field. Now producing a Light Weight, Oil-Free, Organic Moisturizer. This effective treatment can be used day and night to revitalize, rehydrate, and strengthen skin.



The exclusive formula used in Punch Skin Care Moisturizer has been shown to begin healing skin in just 30 days. Punch Skin Care Moisturizer is effective because it binds water to cells and is responsible for the elasticity, resiliency, and soothing of the skin. The moisturizer assists in preventing wrinkle formation because of the antioxidants in the formula. Specifically, the moisturizer prevents aging caused by sun damage. The formula also contains small protein peptides which stimulate cell renewal. Punch Skin Care Moisturizer strengthens elastin fibers and collagen, and stimulates new collagen formation. The combination of all of these elements results in younger, more toned skin.



Punch Skin Care’s moisturizer is designed with a proprietary organic blend based anti-oxidants for the consumer’s safety and satisfaction. Punch Skin Care guarantees that consumers will be 100% satisfied with the company’s 90 day return policy. If for any reason users are unsatisfied with this moisturizer, Punch Skin Care will make a refund within 90 days, no questions asked.



Punch Skin Care’s all natural, oil-free moisturizer will soon be available to be purchased on Amazon. The product is currently available to be purchased at the Punch Skin Care website.



To place an order or to receive more information visit www.punchskincare.com.



Media Contact:

Michael Crown

Owner

info@punchskincare.com